The Latest: Bill targeting 'online snoopers' passes House

The Latest on activity inside the Georgia Capitol during the final days of the 2018 legislative session (all times local):
6 p.m.
A controversial cybercrime bill focused on deterring "online snoopers" is nearing final passage in the Georgia legislature, despite the objections of cybersecurity researchers who fear it would have a "chilling effect" on their industry.
The House on Tuesday voted 107-63 in favor of a bill that targets hackers who break into a computer system but don't disrupt or steal data. The measure has been backed by Attorney General Christopher Carr.
Democratic Rep. Jonathan Wallace, a software development manager, argued against the bill, saying researchers who check for vulnerabilities without permission provide an important service.
Majority Whip Christian Coomer says the legislation has broad exceptions and does not apply to those who are conducting a "legitimate business activity" or employing "cybersecurity active defense measures."
Because the bill was amended in a House committee, it must secure passage again in the Senate before session ends on Thursday.
___
5:25 p.m.
The final piece of Republican Gov. Nathan Deal's years-long criminal justice overhaul has unanimously passed the House.
Backers of the measure, which passed the Senate in February, say that provisions allowing courts to consider the financial resources of the accused will stop people from being held simply because they are poor. It would give judges more leeway in forgoing cash bail for low-income offenders and more opportunities to impose community service rather than fines.
The proposal also enhances penalties for certain crimes involving firearms.
Republican Rep. Rich Golick, chairman of the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee, thanked Deal Tuesday, saying that his criminal justice overhaul has become a model for the nation. Golick said the ongoing overhaul has saved the state billions of dollars and saved hundreds of lives.
___
12:45 p.m.
Victims of domestic violence in Georgia would be able to terminate housing leases early in certain circumstances under a proposal that has passed the Senate.
The proposal was passed unanimously on Tuesday after seeing some revisions since the House passed the bill unanimously in February.
Under the proposal, victims who have received a domestic violence order in either criminal or civil court proceeding will be eligible for early termination of a lease.
Republican Sen. Jesse Stone said the proposal would help reduce domestic violence deaths in the state. According to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, 149 people were killed in domestic violence-related incidents in the state last year.
If signed by the governor, the proposal would apply to any lease agreements signed, renewed or modified after July 1.
___
12:00 p.m.
The House has passed a proposal that would establish a free-speech policy at schools in the University System of Georgia.
The measure, which passed the Senate last month, comes amid a national debate about controversial speakers — often conservative ones — being disinvited from campuses because of student disruptions.
The proposal would mandate that schools in the system establish sanctions for anyone who interferes with speakers.
Republican Rep. Earl Ehrhart of Powder Springs said that the proposal is needed to stop "activists" that want to shutter open debate.
But opponents say it would actually limit students' right to protest speakers they disagree with.
House Minority Leader Bob Trammell, a Luthersville Democrat, said that "the First Amendment to the United States Constitution needs no additional protection from the Georgia General Assembly."
