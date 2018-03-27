Lawmakers considering bill allowing teens to work longer

New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow teenagers to work longer hours.
Currently, 16- and 17-year-olds can work 30 hours a week during the school week, and 48 hours on school vacations and summer break.
The Concord Monitor reports the Senate passed a measure last week that would allow those teens with a four-day week to work a little over 40 hours. Those with fewer than four school days in a week may work 48 hours. An upper cap of 56 hours would apply to long breaks and summer vacation.
Supporters say it would increase work opportunities for teens looking to boost savings and give employers additional relief. But opponents felt that teens should focus more on their studies in preparation for higher-paying jobs.
