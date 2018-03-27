Fishermen suit against Atlantic marine monument moves ahead

FILE - This 2013 file photo released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made during the Northeast U.S. Canyons Expedition, shows corals on Mytilus Seamount off the coast of New England in the North Atlantic Ocean. A federal court ruled in mid-March 2018 that a group of fishing organizations can move forward with a lawsuit that seeks to eliminate the first national marine monument in the Atlantic Ocean. The groups sued to challenge the creation of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument created by President Barack Obama in 2016. It's a 5,000-square-mile area off of New England.

NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research via AP, File)