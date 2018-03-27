Business

Bail reform out, Uber surcharge in amid NY budget talks

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 09:15 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

The fate of proposals to impose new congestion tolls in Manhattan, levy a tax on opioid manufacturers and reform New York's bail system could soon be decided as lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo work to strike a state budget deal.

Sunday marks the start of the state's new fiscal year and the deadline by which lawmakers and the governor are expected to pass a new budget.

A proposal to impose hefty tolls on motorists entering the heart of Manhattan is not expected to make the final budget. But lawmakers may endorse a $2.75 surcharge on Uber and other ride-hailing services instead. Cuomo's proposal to end cash bail for most defendants is also losing steam.

Cuomo's $168 billion budget recommendation also includes a new opioid tax. Republicans have expressed concerns.

