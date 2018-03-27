Business

Portion of Michigan highway named for 2 military members

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 07:28 AM

VASSAR, Mich.

A portion of a Michigan highway is being named to honor two military members who died in the line of duty.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed legislation Monday designating part of M-15 in Vassar as "Specialist 5 Michael May and Corporal Chris Esckelson Memorial Highway." Snyder says it's "a positive way to honor their sacrifice and service."

Snyder's office says Spc. 5th Class Michael Fredric May was part of a Special Forces team conducting reconnaissance in Cambodia in 1969 when he was killed. He entered the U.S. Army in 1967 after attending Western Michigan University.

Cpl. Christopher E. Esckelson joined the Marine Corps in 2002 after graduating from Vassar High School. He died in 2006 while conducting combat operations in Iraq's Anbar province.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

___

Online:

Public Act 83 of 2018

  Comments  