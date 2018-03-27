Cincinnati's City Hall standoff in week 4 amid racial unease

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley listens during a city council meeting at city hall, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Cincinnati. With one council member absent Wednesday, Cranley removed a proposed buyout proposal for City Manager Harry Black from the council meeting agenda. Cranley asked Black to resign nearly two weeks ago. Black balked. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports there isn't majority support for a proposed $423,000 severance package for Black. He's been the manager since 2014. John Minchillo AP Photo