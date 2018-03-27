South Korean auto workers blast revised trade deal with US

In this March 26, 2018, photo, Hyundai Motor's vehicles are seen at the company's export yard in Ulsan, South Korea. Unions at South Korea's two-largest automakers, Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, say plans to revise a free trade deal with the United States involve concessions that will prevent local automakers from entering the fast-growing U.S. pick-up truck market. Yonhap via AP Kim Yong-tae