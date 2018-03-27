Business

Arizona treasurer DeWit to discuss transition to NASA job

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 01:23 AM

PHOENIX

Arizona state Treasurer Jeff DeWit is holding a news conference to discuss his transition to chief financial officer for NASA.

He's expected Tuesday to discuss the timing of his resignation from his Arizona post and his official swearing in as the new CFO of NASA, where he'll oversee the space agency's nearly $20 billion budget.

President Donald Trump named DeWit to the NASA post about five months ago.

DeWit was an early Trump supporter who served as chief operating officer for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Before running for state treasurer as a political newcomer in 2014, DeWit was CEO of an investment company he founded and worked in financial futures trading.

His treasurer seat will be filled by an appointee named by Gov. Doug Ducey.

