Brazil struggles to care for Venezuela's indigenous Warao

This March 10, 2018 photo shows an adornment depicting a traditional Warao thatched roof hut made from palm fibers, hanging inside a shelter in Pacaraima, the main entry point for Venezuelans in the Brazilian northern state Roraima. Traditionally poor and marginalized in Venezuela, the Warao are fleeing the economic and political crisis in their native land and arriving daily in Pacaraima. Eraldo Peres AP Photo