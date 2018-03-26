Business

Second state to join recovery friendly workplace initiative

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 11:07 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

Another state is joining a New Hampshire initiative to provide training and resources to companies that are willing to hire and work intentionally with people in recovery.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced the "Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative" in January and it officially launched earlier this month. On Tuesday, he will join business leaders, recovery advocates and state officials to announce the program's nationwide rollout, as well as details about another state that has joined the effort.

Sununu says businesses that address addiction head-on in the workplace will become more safe, productive and profitable.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  