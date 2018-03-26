Pot landlord sues San Bernardino over marijuana regulations

FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, file photo provided by the San Bernardino Police Department shows a shut down marijuana operation of some 35,000 plants they believe was bringing in millions of dollars a month in San Bernardino, Calif. The woman who owns the operation who claims to be California's largest landlord of marijuana businesses has sued the city of San Bernardino for a law she says will create pot monopolies and could bar her from the industry. San Bernardino Police Department via AP, File)