Judge: Less mining must be studied for No. 1 US coal region

FILE - In this March 28, 2017 file photo, a dump truck hauls coal at Contura Energy's Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette, Wyo. A judge has ruled U.S. government officials engaged in regional-level planning must consider allowing less coal to be mined as a way to fight climate change. Friday, March 23, 2018 ruling by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls, Montana, applies to the country’s top coal-producing region, the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Montana. Mead Gruver, File AP Photo