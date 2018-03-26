Brazil appeals court: da Silva conviction, sentence stands

A man dressed in a costume of Brazil's former President Luia Ignacio Lula da Silva wearing a prisoner's uniform performs by photos of Supreme Court ministers during protest in favor of arresting Da Silva in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Da Silva launched a book last week in which he says he is "ready" to go to jail and serve a 12-year and one-month sentence on a corruption charge conviction. In the banner written in Portuguese "Against Brazil." Eraldo Peres AP Photo