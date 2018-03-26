FTC, states increase pressure on Facebook on privacy

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, shows the Federal Trade Commission building in Washington. The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers. Facebook said in a statement on Monday, March 26, 2018, that the company remains "strongly committed" to protecting people's information and that it welcomes the opportunity to answer the FTC's questions. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo