Nuns, funds and guns: the firearms debate on Wall Street

In this Thursday, March 22, 2018, photo, Sister Judy Byron, director and coordinator of the Northwest Coalition for Responsible Investment, poses for a photo in her office in Seattle. The investment fund BlackRock owns $6 trillion in assets, including big stakes in three different gun makers, but it might end up working alongside a group of nuns. Byron says her group and BlackRock appear have similar ideas when it comes to gun manufacturers and retailers. Elaine Thompson AP Photo