Frontier gun maker Remington seeks bankruptcy protection

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013 file photo, Remington rifle cartridges are displayed at the 35th annual SHOT Show in Las Vegas. U.S. gun maker Remington Outdoor Company has filed for bankruptcy protection after months of financial problems, falling sales and lawsuits tied to the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. Records from the bankruptcy court of the district of Delaware show that the company filed late Sunday, March 25, 2018. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo