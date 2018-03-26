Business

Mueller probe witness secretly backed UAE agenda in Congress

By DESMOND BUTLER, TOM LoBIANCO and BRADLEY KLAPPER Associated Press

March 26, 2018 01:06 AM

An Associated Press investigation has found that a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump received millions of dollars from a political adviser to the United Arab Emirates before he began making political donations to U.S. lawmakers considering legislation targeting the UAE's chief rival in the Persian Gulf, Qatar.

The UAE adviser, George Nader, is now a witness in the U.S. special counsel investigation into foreign meddling in American politics.

Two people tell the AP that Nader wired $2.5 million to the Trump fundraiser, Elliott Broidy, through a company in Canada. They say Nader paid the money to Broidy to bankroll an effort to persuade the U.S. to take a hard line against Qatar, a longtime American ally but now a bitter adversary of the UAE.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  