Alabama gambling magnate Milton McGregor dies at age 78

FILE - In a March 8, 2011 file photo, Milton McGregor talks while at the law office of Melton Espy & Williams in downtown Montgomery Ala. Alabama gambling magnate Milton McGregor, who waged a legal war to keep his electronic bingo casino open and thwarted federal prosecutors attempts to convict him, has died. Direct Communications, a public relations firm that represented McGregor, announced his death Saturday, March 24, 2018. He was 78. The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File Lloyd Gallman