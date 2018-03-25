Most Vermont school phones out of E911 compliance

State officials say fewer than half of Vermont schools they surveyed have phone systems that interact with the state's emergency 911 system the way they are supposed to.
A 911 call from a building with multiple lines is supposed to highlight not only the address of the call but the location within the building. But the Times Argus reports that that only 120 of 304 schools report being in compliance.
Republican Sen. Peg Flory, of Rutland, said the issue came to light during a training exercise in 2013 when a 911 call sent responders to a district office instead of the school because it handled billing for the phone lines. The Legislature has been putting grant money into the budget each year to update the phone systems.
