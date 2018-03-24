Top Mississippi lawmakers agree on nearly $250M bond package

Top Mississippi lawmakers have agreed on a bond package of nearly $250 million to finance several projects.
Final versions of bond bills were being drafted ahead of a Saturday evening deadline.
The bond package includes $50 million to replace some local bridges. It also has $82.5 million for universities, $25 million for community colleges, $40 million for the state Department of Finance and Administration and $45 million to help Ingalls Shipbuilding.
The bond package would also provide money for loan programs — $5 million for small cities and counties, $1 million for sewer projects and $1 million for water projects.
Never miss a local story.
Other legislators were negotiating Saturday on final details of a nearly $6 billion state budget for the year that begins July 1.
The three-month legislative session ends next week.
Comments