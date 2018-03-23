Trump draws ire of farmers targeted in Chinese trade dispute

FILE- In this June 27, 2007, file photo a car drives past a farm in Hutto, Texas. After President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on products the Chinese government responded Friday, March 23, 2018, with a threat to add an equal 25 percent charge on U.S. products including pork. A 15 percent tariff also would be imposed on wine, apples, ethanol and stainless steel pipe as part of a $3 billion list of U.S. goods for possible retaliation. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo