Army seeks changes to chemical weapons disposal in Colorado

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2015, file photo, a remotely controlled robot handles an inert simulated chemical munition during training at the Pueblo Chemical Depot in southern Colorado. The Army said in March 2018 it wants to change the way it will destroy some of the weapons stored at the Pueblo depot, switching to a closed detonation chamber instead of the highly automated, $4.5 billion plant. The shift worries some local residents, who say it will be harder to control gases produced by detonation. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo