Oregon attorney general considers investigating Facebook

FILE--In this July 13, 2016, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum poses for a photo at her office in Portland, Ore. Rosenblum says Facebook might have violated a new state law that protects online customers' private information and also disclosed in an interview with AP that she and several other state attorneys general are drafting a letter to Facebook, asking how it allowed a developer to weaponize the data of millions of customers, and says a full-scale investigation might ensue. Don Ryan, file AP Photo