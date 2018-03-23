Funeral Mass held for Saints and Pelicans owner Benson

File-This Aug. 30, 2007, file photo shows New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson left, and his wife Gayle Benson talking with coach Sean Payton before their pre-season football game in New Orleans. Benson, a successful auto dealer who brought the New Orleans Saints their only winning seasons and the "Benson Boogie," has died. Benson, who has also owned the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans since 2012, was 90. The NFL and NBA teams announced Benson’s death on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Alex Brandon AP Photo