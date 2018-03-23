Google to remove videos on slain Rio de Janeiro councilwoman

Graffiti artist Aria Crespo paints a mural of slain councilwoman and human rights activist Marielle Franco during a march against her murder in the Mare Complex slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, March 18, 2018. Franco's murder came just a month after the government put the military in charge of security in Rio, which is experiencing a sharp spike in violence less than two years after hosting the 2016 Summer Olympics. Leo Correa AP Photo