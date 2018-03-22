Republican subpoenas Justice for Clinton documents

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Robert Goodlatte, R-Va., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Goodlatte is subpoenaing the Justice Department as part of the panel’s ongoing probe into Democrat Hillary Clinton. Goodlatte has demanded more than a million documents from the department as it examines Justice’s 2016 investigation into Clinton’s private email server. He is also demanding documents related to the firing of former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo