AP FACT CHECK: Walker touts unemployment over other measures

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, speaks to reporters in Madison, Wis. Walker could barely contain himself with the news Thursday, March 22, 2018, that Wisconsin's unemployment rate hit a new record low of 2.9 percent. Walker, who is up for re-election in November, sent a combined 17 tweets on both his official and political Twitter accounts crowing about the news, sometimes with smiling sunglass-wearing emojis, once again referencing one of his favorite pop songs from the 1980s: "Future's so bright, I gotta wear shades!" Scott Bauer, File AP Photo