Entire Oakland Raiders project in Las Vegas to exceed $2B

The entire project that the Oakland Raiders are undertaking in Las Vegas, including a new stadium, training facility and headquarters, will cost more than $2 billion.
The 65,000-seat stadium across the freeway from the Las Vegas Strip will cost $1.8 billion alone.
Team officials on Thursday addressed the figures during a meeting of to the public entity that is overseeing the project.
Guests of hotels and other lodging facilities in the Las Vegas area are paying a room tax that will contribute $750 million for the project. The team and the NFL are covering the rest of the costs.
Never miss a local story.
Raiders adviser Don Webb says construction work at the site is moving along on schedule. He says about two-thirds of excavation has been completed.
The team wants to kick off the 2020 season in Sin City.
Comments