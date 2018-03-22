Edwards, Louisiana GOP leader clash on Medicaid pre-pay idea

A House Republican leader said he's found a way to lower Louisiana's budget gap next year, but Gov. John Bel Edwards calls it a gimmick similar to the short-term fixes that has left the state struggling with financial problems for a decade.
The latest clash comes as conservative House GOP lawmakers and the Democratic governor remain at odds over the size of — and solutions to — the latest shortfall looming July 1, tied to the expiration of temporary taxes.
The budget gap is estimated around $700 million.
Rep. Lance Harris, chairman of the House Republican Delegation, suggested in a letter to the Edwards administration that Louisiana could use $150 million in unbudgeted cash from this year to prepay one month's of payments to the managed-care companies that coordinate services for 1.5 million Medicaid patients.
Under the proposal, the state would then only make 11 months of those payments next year, thereby lessening state costs and shrinking the budget hole.
"We need to reduce that gap, and this is one way to do it," Harris said.
But that would only cut costs for one year.
Edwards said Harris' proposal would be like the maneuvers used by former Gov. Bobby Jindal to piece together budgets and shuffle costs, continuing financial problems year after year when the short-term patches disappeared. Edwards said the maneuvers avoided making tough decisions about what level of taxes are needed to maintain government operations.
"That is not paying our bills. That is deliberately setting out to not fix our problems. It's more of the can-kicking that we saw over the eight years before I became governor, and that's just not acceptable," Edwards said Wednesday on his monthly radio call-in show.
Harris said Edwards is rejecting the idea without consideration because the governor wants the state's financial problems to appear worse as he urges lawmakers to support taxes in an upcoming special session. Edwards said without the replacement taxes, steep cuts would hit health services, the TOPS college tuition program and other education spending.
"He wants a bigger deficit to force taxes," Harris said. "This is a typical response. First, they blame Jindal, and then they come up with a reason why we can't do something."
Louisiana already is behind on one set of Medicaid payments to the managed-care companies. In his last year in office, Jindal pushed back a monthly payment to help close a midyear deficit. Edwards and lawmakers continue to postpone that payment.
It's unclear when that extra month of payments will be made to get the state back on track. Edwards' spending recommendations for next year didn't include that back-owed debt, as the state already doesn't have enough money to pay for its current programs and services.
Harris included the Medicaid bill pre-payment idea in a letter that also offered other ideas for using the money available in the current year, but he said the early Medicaid payment is his favored approach.
He said House Republicans are looking for proposals to close the budget shortfall, as they've been criticized for resisting taxes while not offering detailed suggestions for ways to cut spending.
