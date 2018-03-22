Environmentalists seek to block New Mexico border wall work

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2016 file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol agent drives near the U.S.-Mexico border fence in Santa Teresa, N.M. A coalition of environment groups is seeking to stop work to replace existing vehicle barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico. The groups filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday, March 22, 2018, claiming the U.S. Department of Homeland Security does not have authority to waive environmental laws as a way to speed construction along a 20-mile stretch near the Santa Teresa port of entry. Russell Contreras, File AP Photo