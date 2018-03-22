$33M upgrades to come to downtown Las Vegas attraction

Las Vegas officials have set aside nearly $44 million in bonds to support several large projects including $33 million upgrades to a downtown pedestrian casino mall.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the city council approved the funds Wednesday.
Fremont Street Experience President and CEO Patrick Hughes says they are looking to upgrade the canopy LED display, the content offerings and interactive elements.
Hughes says they want to increase the brightness of the overhead display so it can be on during the day.
The Fremont Street Experience is putting in $12.8 million for the project and will receive $10.7 million from the city and $9.5 million from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
The upgrades are expected to be unveiled next year.
