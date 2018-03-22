Senate budget writer leaves Mississippi Capitol in ambulance

One of the top budget writers in the Mississippi Legislature has been taken from the state Capitol by ambulance, days before final budget talks.
The Clarion Ledger reports that state Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Buck Clarke appeared alert as he was taken from the building on a stretcher Thursday. The 61-year-old Republican from Hollandale was talking on his cellphone as he was put into an ambulance.
A Senate spokeswoman tells The Associated Press that Clarke has a medical issue but no other information was immediately available.
House and Senate negotiators face a Saturday night deadline to agree on details of a $6 billion state government budget for the year that begins July 1.
