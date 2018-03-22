Former campaign worker suing Illinois Democratic Party

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, Alaina Hampton, a campaign worker for Illinois Democrats speaks during a news conference, in Chicago. Hampton a former campaign consultant for Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is suing his political committee and the state Democratic party, alleging that reporting a top lieutenant for sexual harassment hindered her from advancing in the speaker's organization. Hampton filed the lawsuit Wednesday, March 21, 2018, contending that her effort to stop Madigan aide Kevin Quinn's unwanted advances prevented her from getting further work on Democratic campaigns. Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File Ashlee Rezin