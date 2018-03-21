US was a temporary stop for many Venezuelans; now it's home

In this, Monday, March 12, 2018 photo, Helene Villalonga speaks during an interview at AMAVEX INC., an organization she founded that helps reunify migrant families and victims of domestic violence find shelter, in Doral, Fla. People who study immigrant trends in the United States says the Venezuelans seem to be following a similar path as the Cubans who fled the revolution in 1959 and the upheaval that followed. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo