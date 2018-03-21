First woman, LGBT lawmaker to lead California Senate

State Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, right, smiles up at the Senate Gallery after she was sworn in as the new Senate President pro tempore, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Atkins replaces former Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, left. In the center is Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom applauds Atkins, who becomes the first woman to lead the California Senate. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo