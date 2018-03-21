Gov. Jay Inslee signs law aimed at lowering gender wage gap

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, center, shakes hands with Annie Strus-Cherin, 3 1/2, lower right, after he signed a measure at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., Wednesday, March 21, 2018, that seeks to reduce the wage gap between men and women and provide equal growth opportunities and fair treatment in the workplace. Strus-Cherin was attending the ceremony with her mother, Sarah Cherin, not shown. Ted S. Warren AP Photo