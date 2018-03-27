Maine Gov. LePage wants to boost pay for the next governor

Lawmakers are considering Maine Gov. Paul LePage's latest and last push to boost the salary for the next governor.
The Legislature's state and local government committee is set to consider the proposal Wednesday. LePage, a Republican, has long said the $70,000 annual salary is too low, and he's proposing boosting it to $150,000.
Maine's governor lives at the official state residence and receives a $30,000 annual personal expense account and $21,000 last year in benefits.
LePage's retirement is based on the current governor's salary on the date that the governor leaves office or reaches age 60, whichever comes later.
The bill would change the salary on Jan. 2, when the term-limited LePage is set to leave office.
The governor's bill also would raise the meal and lodging allowance for legislators.
