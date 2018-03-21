Business

University of Nebraska funding cuts spark budget debate

The Associated Press

March 21, 2018 03:09 PM

LINCOLN, Neb.

A state funding plan for the University of Nebraska is dividing lawmakers, with some arguing for deeper budget cuts than what was advanced by a legislative committee.

Lawmakers kicked off a new debate Wednesday on the proposed 1 percent cut for the university in the upcoming fiscal year, rather than the 4 percent cut proposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The 1 percent cut would leave the university with $574.7 million in state funding in the fiscal year that begins July 1. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard proposed an amendment to the budget that would reinstate the 4 percent cut and reduce state funding to $557.3 million.

Lawmakers are debating the cuts in the face of state revenues that have fallen short of projections.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  