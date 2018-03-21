University of Nebraska funding cuts spark budget debate

A state funding plan for the University of Nebraska is dividing lawmakers, with some arguing for deeper budget cuts than what was advanced by a legislative committee.
Lawmakers kicked off a new debate Wednesday on the proposed 1 percent cut for the university in the upcoming fiscal year, rather than the 4 percent cut proposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The 1 percent cut would leave the university with $574.7 million in state funding in the fiscal year that begins July 1. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard proposed an amendment to the budget that would reinstate the 4 percent cut and reduce state funding to $557.3 million.
Lawmakers are debating the cuts in the face of state revenues that have fallen short of projections.
