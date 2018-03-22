Correction: Economic Opportunity Zones story

In a March 21 story about Gov. Scott Walker wanting to create "Economic Opportunity Zones," The Associated Press erroneously reported that his list recommends creating nine zones in Milwaukee. It recommended creating 34. The headline also incorrectly said the zones would be in 40 counties. It should have said they would be in 44 counties.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Walker recommends new 'opportunity zones' in 44 counties
Gov. Scott Walker wants to create 120 "Economic Opportunity Zones" in Wisconsin, a designation allowed under the new federal tax law designed to spur development.
Walker on Tuesday released the recommended list he is sending to the U.S. Department of Treasury which will make the final designation. The zones are in 44 counties across the state, including urban, rural and tribal areas.
The city of Milwaukee has the most, with 34, with Madison second at 10 with one of those in the town of Madison.
The program creates a tax incentive for businesses and individuals to invest in the zones.
