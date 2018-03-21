Washington governor signs package of bills sparked by #MeToo

The signature of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, lower left, is shown on a bill directing the Human Rights Commission to create a work group — including representatives from the business community as well as advocates for those affected by sexual harassment — to develop policies to keep workplaces safe from sexual harassment, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The signing was one in a package of bills meant to address sexual misconduct at the workplace in the wake of a national conversation about sexual harassment sparked by the #MeToo movement. Ted S. Warren AP Photo