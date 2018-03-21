Oklahoma lawmakers could consider new prison

A legislative budget leader says Oklahoma lawmakers could be willing to approve a bond package to build new prisons if needed.
Department of Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh told lawmakers at a Senate Appropriations and Budget Committee hearing Tuesday that he hasn't seen much of an interest in the House or Senate to adopt a bond measure, which could total more than $800 million.
But Committee Chair Kim David notes that the Legislature adopted a $58.5 million bond package last year to build a new state health lab. She says that there's an interest "if the need is there."
The Oklahoman reports that David requested Allbaugh provide plans for where a prison would be, how much it would cost and other details to help lawmakers decide.
Never miss a local story.
Allbaugh says the statewide prison population is currently at 115 percent of capacity.
Comments