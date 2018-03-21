Police agencies launch effort to curb Albuquerque car theft

State and local law enforcement agencies are launching a collaborative effort aimed at curbing car theft in the Albuquerque area.
The leaders of New Mexico State Police, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and the Albuquerque Police Department announced on Tuesday the Bernalillo County Auto Theft Suppression Effort, an initiative that aims to combine police resources to catch more suspects and recover more stolen vehicles.
Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says the agencies have collaborated for emergency situations, but they do not typically work together on smaller criminal cases.
State Police Chief Pete Kassetas says the departments will better share information, so police resources can be focused. He says he has appointed a lieutenant, a sergeant and four detectives to work in the car theft unit with the city and county officers.
Comments