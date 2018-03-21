Burundi on brink again as president wants to rule until 2034

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 26, 2005 file photo, former rebel leader Pierre Nkurunziza holds the Burundi national flag and a flag symbolizing the unity of Burundi. Declared in March 2018 by supporters as Burundi's "eternal supreme guide," President Pierre Nkurunziza now wants changes to the constitution that would let him rule until 2034. Riccardo Gangale, file AP Photo