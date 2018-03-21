Lawmakers consider bill to help homeowners fix heating tanks

Alaska lawmakers are considering a bill to help homeowners cover the cost of fixing a leaking heating oil tank.
Alaska's Energy Desk reported Tuesday that depending on the size of the spill, everything from hiring contractors to buying cleanup supplies and even calling the state to report the spill can be billed.
Alaska resident Fabienne Peter-Contesse told a House Resources committee last month that his family in 2010 had to fix their oil tank after they discovered a cork-sized hole in the bottom of it. Peter-Contesse said the family spent tens of thousands of dollars fixing the tank.
State Spill Prevention and Response Director Kristin Ryan said costs from the state are recurring problems for homeowners. She said state statutes might be out of date.
