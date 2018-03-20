Some Vermont rural areas could lose cellphone coverage

Vermont state officials are concerned that a financially troubled company could end its cellphone coverage, including the ability to call 911 by cellphone, in some rural areas of Vermont.
State officials are discussing the issue with a House committee Wednesday.
Clay Purvis, director of telecommunications and connectivity for the Department of Public Service, sent a letter to lawmakers last week notifying them that CoverageCo will likely cease operations in Vermont. He says 26 towns currently have the service.
CoverageCo did not return a phone message seeking comment.
Purvis says cellphone users who can connect to larger carriers will still be able to call 911. The service would only be lost in areas that only have access to CoverageCo.
