Students hold vigil for Florida bridge-collapse victims

FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge collapsed, Thursday, March 15, 2018, over several cars causing fatalities and injuries. Documents obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request show that the Florida Department of Transportation in October 2016 ordered Florida International University and its contractors to move the bridge's main, signature pylon 11 feet north to the edge of a canal, widening the distance the crossing would gap between its supports and requiring a new base structural design. The Miami Herald via AP Pedro Portal