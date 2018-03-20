Business

Herbert OKs bill allowing restaurants to take down signs

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 06:41 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah's governor has signed a bill allowing restaurants to take down state-mandated signs near their doors stating that they're a restaurant, "not a bar."

Gov. Gary Herbert announced Tuesday that he signed the measure, a change that restaurants have cheered.

Lawmakers required restaurants and bars to put up signs last year as part of a liquor-reform bill.

Restaurants were required to hang signs declaring they're not bars. Bars were required to declare they're not restaurants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rep. Brad Wilson says the signs didn't seem to make a difference in helping people distinguish between bars and restaurants.

His law, which takes effect in May, allows restaurants to take down their signs. Bars will no longer have to declare they're not restaurants but they'll still have to post a sign making it clear those under 21 are not allowed in.

  Comments  