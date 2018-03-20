FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with President Donald Trump is seeking to invalidate an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship. The woman, Karen McDougal, filed a lawsuit Tuesday, March 20 in Los Angeles against the company that owns supermarket tabloid National Enquirer.
FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with President Donald Trump is seeking to invalidate an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship. The woman, Karen McDougal, filed a lawsuit Tuesday, March 20 in Los Angeles against the company that owns supermarket tabloid National Enquirer. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo

Ex-Playboy model wants to discuss alleged Trump relationship

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 03:46 PM

LOS ANGELES

A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with President Donald Trump is seeking to invalidate an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship.

The woman, Karen McDougal, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles against the company that owns supermarket tabloid National Enquirer.

The lawsuit alleges that McDougal was paid $150,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign for the rights to her story of an affair, but the story never ran.

McDougal's lawsuit alleges that Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, was secretly involved in her discussions with the tabloid's parent company, American Media, Inc.

American Media has said it didn't find McDougal's account of an affair with Trump credible and paid her to write fitness columns.

The White House has said Trump denies having an affair with McDougal.

