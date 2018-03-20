Ex-Playboy model wants to discuss alleged Trump relationship

FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with President Donald Trump is seeking to invalidate an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship. The woman, Karen McDougal, filed a lawsuit Tuesday, March 20 in Los Angeles against the company that owns supermarket tabloid National Enquirer. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo