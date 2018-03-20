Lawmakers uphold veto of Bar Harbor port authority bill

The Maine Legislature is sustaining a veto of a bill to create a port authority in a popular coastal tourism community.
Opponents of the bill, which would've created the authority in Bar Harbor, feared the possibility of large cruise ship pier coming to the area. Republican Gov. Paul LePage vetoed the bill earlier this month, and lawmakers sustained that veto on Tuesday.
LePage has called the proposal a needless creation of bureaucracy. Officials with Bar Harbor have argued that creating a port authority could help prevent congestion and debt.
Friends of Frenchmen Bay, a local group that opposed creation of the authority, cheered the decision. Spokeswoman Pamela McCullough says the proposal "would have benefited only the out-of-state cruise ship industry."
Comments