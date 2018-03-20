Wyoming bans waivers used to seize assets on highways

A bill making it illegal for law enforcement officers to ask people to sign a waiver giving their assets to the state during roadside investigations has passed in the state of Wyoming.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Wyoming is the third state to ban the forms, which critics say allow the state to avoid protections against "civil asset forfeiture" — a process that allows law enforcement to take people's property if they are implicated in a drug crime.
The bill was sponsored by Democratic State Rep. Charles Pelkey and other lawmakers.
